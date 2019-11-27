USD/CAD stays flat near 1.3270 ahead of key US data

- WTI continues to trade above $58 ahead of next week's OPEC meeting.
- US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 98.30.
- Coming up: Second estimate of Q3 GDP, Durable Goods Orders, PCE Price Index data from US.
The USD/CAD pair closed the previous day with a loss of 30 pips as the commodity-related loonie gathered strength on the back of rising crude oil prices. With investors staying on the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair is moving sideways near the 1.3270, where it's virtually unchanged on the day.
Crude oil rally helps CAD find demand
Hopes of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extending the crude oil output cuts at the group's meeting next week provided a boost to crude oil prices. According to the latest reports, the group will be discussing whether to extend the output curb by three or six months.
Ahead of the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly crude oil stock report for the US, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at $58.40, adding 0.4% on the day and 1.2% since the start of the week.
In the second half of the day, markets will be paying close attention to macroeconomic data releases from the US ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its second estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, which is expected to remain steady at 1.9% on a yearly basis, alongside the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation. Durable Goods Orders, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales will be featured in the US Economic docket as well. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% on the day at 98.35, keeping the pair's losses limited for the time being.
Previewing the data, "our economists don’t expect any material revisions to the second print on Q3 real GDP (+1.9% preliminary vs. 1.9% advance), but the October Durable Goods data will provide an initial read on current-quarter capex spending if we can adjust for any impact from the GM strikes," said Deutsche Bank analysts.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3268
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3225
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3214
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, lower. The Conservatives' shrinking lead in polls and trade uncertainty are weighing. The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed late in the day.
USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs
The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.