USD/CAD soars and climbs above 1.2150 for the first time since mid-May

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar soars across the board, as stock turn lower and yield rise.
  • USD/CAD about to post the best weekly gain in months.
  • Next week: Canadian CPI and Federal Reserve meeting.

The USD/CAD pair kept rising during the American session and jumped to 1.2163, reaching the strongest level since mid-May. Near the end of the week, it remains near the highs, with a solid bullish momentum.

The pair strengthened amid a rally of the US dollar and also boosted by technical factors after breaking above 1.2120. Higher crude oil prices (WTI up 0.65%) are not helping the loonie.

The DXY gains 0.55% as it trades at 90.55, about to test the June high, after making a rally from 90.00. Regarding yields, the US 10-year rose from 1.42% to 1.47%; it still is significantly below the level it had prior to the US inflation numbers released on Thursday.

Key data for next week

The USD/CAD is about to post the biggest weekly gain since February ahead of an important week that includes the Federal Reserve meeting. On Wednesday the Fed will announce its decision. Market participants expect no change in rates and will look for what the central bank says about the surge in inflation.

In Canada, economic reports due include Housing Starts in May, Manufacturing and Wholesale Sales for April and the most important, May’s CPI. “We expect next week’s inflation report to show the headline rate held firm at 3.4% in May—matching April’s rise. This would mark the strongest back-to-back increases in a decade, although the jump is off of an exceptionally low base set a year ago, when activity ground to a halt during the initial COVID wave,” says analysts at RBC Economics.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.216
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.2096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2082
Daily SMA50 1.2272
Daily SMA100 1.2458
Daily SMA200 1.2739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2125
Previous Daily Low 1.207
Previous Weekly High 1.2133
Previous Weekly Low 1.2007
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2152
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains

EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.21, some 70 pips down on the day as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment beat estimates with 86.4 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns

GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns

GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data

XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data

Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.

Gold News

Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000

Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000

Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis. 

Read more

Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC

Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC

Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures