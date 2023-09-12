USD/CAD snaps two-day losing streak, reverses toward 1.3600

- USD/CAD recovers from the recent losses ahead of US Headline CPI.
- Improved WTI price contributes support for the Canadian Dollar’s (CAD) strength.
- Investors await US inflation figures to gain clearer insights into the Fed policy decision.
USD/CAD trades higher around 1.3580 during the European session on Tuesday, snapping the two-day losing streak. The pair faced challenges due to the downbeat US Dollar (USD) on Monday. However, the improved US Treasury yields might limit the losses of the buck.
The improved prices of WTI Crude oil are contributing to the support in strengthening the Canadian Dollar (CAD) as Canada is one of the largest suppliers of crude oil to the United States. This scenario is acting as a limiting factor on the potential strength of the USD/CAD pair.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, trades higher around $87.30 per barrel at the time of writing. This price level is being supported by the prolonged crude output cuts implemented by Saudi Arabia and Russia, propelling WTI prices to their highest levels since November 2022.
Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem indicated on Thursday that monetary policy might need to be appropriately restrictive to restore price stability. However, Macklem also expressed concern about the persistence of underlying inflation.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD), trades higher around 104.80. The Greenback is anticipated to remain resilient, supported by the continuous stream of positive economic data from the United States (US).
Investors will closely watch the upcoming release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August from the US, scheduled for Wednesday. This data release could offer additional insights into the US inflation situation.
US CPI is expected to show a 0.5% month-on-month increase, representing an improvement from the previous period's 0.2% reading. While the Core CPI figure is anticipated to remain consistent at 0.2%.
Investors have been pricing in the odds of a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in November or December meetings. Along with this, the Fed is expected to sustain higher interest rates over a prolonged period. This hawkish tone might lift the US Dollar USD) and limit the downside of the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3579
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3574
|Daily SMA50
|1.3394
|Daily SMA100
|1.3406
|Daily SMA200
|1.3467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3576
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3698
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold lacks firm direction as traders await US CPI on Wednesday
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day and holds above the 200-day SMA. Subdued US Dollar price action and looming recession risks offer some support to the XAU/USD. The upside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB policy meeting.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the tone
The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI, retail sales and the usual jobless claims.