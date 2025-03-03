USD/CAD slumps to near 1.4400 as investors await Trump’s tariffs plan for Canada

USD/CAD falls sharply to near 1.4400 as investors look for US President Trump’s tariff plan for Canada, Mexico and China.

Escalating dovish Fed bets have weighed on the US Dollar.

Investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which will be published at 15:00 GMT.

The USD/CAD pair is sliding to near the key level of 1.4400 in North American trading hours on Monday. The Loonie pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms across the board, with investors awaiting United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff plan for Canada, Mexico and China.

President Donald Trump is poised to impose tariffs on his North American peers and China on Tuesday as stated in a post on Truth.Social on Thursday. Trump said that he will slap 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on China as drugs are still pouring into the economy.

However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated over the weekend that President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico could be lower than 25%. Such a scenario would be favorable for the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Erstwhile, escalating Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets have also weighed on the US Dollar. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to cut interest rates in the June meeting has increased to 74% from 63% a week ago. Fed dovish bets swelled due to a decline in the US Personal Spending data for January.

This week, investors will focus a slew of US economic and the Canadian labor market data.

In Monday’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is estimated to have grown at a marginally slower pace to 50.8 from 50.9 in January.