- USD/CAD witnessed some fresh selling on Wednesday and snapped two days of winning streak.
- The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the pair.
- The loonie seemed rather unaffected by weaker oil prices as the focus remains on BoC decision.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the Asian session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, just below the 1.2800 mark.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move of around 55-60 pips from the 1.2770-65 region, or the lowest level since April 2018 and met with some fresh supply on Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak and the downtick was exclusively sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias.
Positive news on COVID-19 vaccines remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood. The risk-on flow dented demand for the safe-haven US dollar, which was further pressured by hopes for another round of US fiscal stimulus measures. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some fresh downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls. Even a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie, also did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair. That said, the downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the BoC monetary policy decision later today.
Investors might also refrain from placing fresh bearish bets amid near-term oversold conditions. Hence, any subsequent fall might continue to attract some buying near the 1.2770-65 region. A sustained breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of a near one-month-old downward trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2794
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2998
|Daily SMA50
|1.3112
|Daily SMA100
|1.3181
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2826
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2768
|Previous Weekly High
|1.301
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2774
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.