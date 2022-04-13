- The Bank of Canada (BoC) lifts rates to the 1% threshold and will begin Quantitative Tightening on April 25.
- The USD/CAD plummeted as volatility increased, reaching a daily low at 1.2625 on its initial reaction.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: The pair is upward biased, but BoC Governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference will trigger more volatility in the pair; caution is warranted.
The Canadian dollar soared after the Bank of Canada raised the interest rate policy from 0.50% to 1% and announced it would begin its Quantitative Tightening by April 25. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is seesawing around the 1.2630-40 area as market participants digest the BoC monetary policy report.
Market’s Reaction
The USD/CAD nose-dived towards 1.2625, followed by an upward reaction to 1.2675, followed by a retracement to the mid-level between 1.2600-1.2700, settling around those levels.
Summary of the Bank of Canada statement
The BoC Governing Council judges that rates need to rise further and emphasizes that interest rates would be the bank’s primary tool for setting monetary policy. The BoC reiterated that they would guide the timing and pace of further rate hikes, as the BoC remains committed to achieving the 2% inflation target.
Regarding Quantitative Tightening (QT), the BoC said it would begin on April 25, halting the reinvestment phase. The BoC added that “Maturing Government of Canada bonds on the Bank’s balance sheet will no longer be replaced and, as a result, the size of the balance sheet will decline over time.”
Concerning Ukraine, the BoC said that elevated prices in oil, natural gas, and commodities are adding to global inflation. Supply chain constraints, a consequence of the war, weigh on activity and would be the primary drivers of “substantial upward revision to the Bank’s outlook for inflation in Canada.”.
The BoC added that Canada’s economy is strong and is moving into excess demand. The bank emphasized that labor markets are tight, and businesses report they have difficulty meeting demand, passing higher input costs to customers. Furthermore, the central bank added that growth looks to have been stronger in Q1 than projected in January and is likely to pick up in the second quarter.
Therefore, the interest rate differential so far benefits the Canadian dollar. However, in the mid to long-term, Fed’s hawkish expectations could favor the greenback, as money market futures expectations show a 94% chance of the Federal Reserve hiking rates to the 1% threshold, the same level reached by the BoC in April.
Later at 15:00 GMT, the Bank of Canada would have its press conference, led by Governor Tiff Macklem and Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor.
BOC Press Conference: Governor Macklem speech live stream – April 13
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD 1-hour chart is upward biased, and on the BoC rate decision, the USD/CAD reacted downwards, piercing below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the daily pivot, each lying at 1.2634 and 1.2630, pushing the pair towards the 1.2620s area.
Upwards, the USD/CAD first resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 1.2680. A breach of the latter would expose the psychological 1.2700 mark, followed by the R2 daily pivot at 1.2710. On the flip side, the USD/CAD first support would be the 50-hour SMA and the daily pivot at the 1.2634-1.2630 area. A decisive break would expose the 100-hour SMA at 1.2611, followed by the S1 daily pivot right at the 1.2600 mark.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2633
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2555
|Daily SMA50
|1.2664
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2662
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,970
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,970 as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield pulls away from the daily high it set at 2.78% despite the stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) reading for March.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.