- The loonie advances some 0.55% during the New York session.
- US equity futures point to a lower open in a short-trading session in Wall Street.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: A break of an upslope trendline might open the door towards the 50-DMA at 1.2652.
The USD/CAD drops to fresh three-week lows during the New York session, trading at 1.2677 at the time of writing. The last trading day of the year has a downbeat market mood; despite that Asian equities closed in the green, European stock indices like the CAC40 and the FTSE 100, the only ones open, are down, while US equity futures slide.
Thin liquidity conditions and a weaker US dollar across the board boost the prospects of the loonie, despite US crude oil prices falling around 1%, as investors close their books, aiming towards 2022. Nevertheless, the US central bank hawkish pivot led by Fed’s Chief Jerome Powell, appearing at the congress on November, emphasizing that inflation is no longer “transitory,” put a lid on the USD/CAD fall, as market participants assess which of the Fed and the Bank of Canada (BoC) would be the first to pull the trigger hiking rates.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased in the long-term, but a technical break of an upslope trendline drawn from October 2021 swing lows, paves the way for further losses, as CAD bull’s aims for a test of the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2652.
In the event of breaching the aforementioned, the following USD bulls line of defense would be the 100-DMA at 1.2626, immediately followed by the December 8 swing low at 1.2607.
On the other hand, the first resistance would be 1.2700. A break above that level would expose the December 30 swing low support-turned-resistance at 1.2734. and then the upslope trendline break around the 1.2740-60 area.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2677
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2799
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2738
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2869
