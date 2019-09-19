USD/CAD slides to fresh session lows, back near mid-1.3200s

- The USD failed to capitalize on the post-FOMC move up and capped gains.
- A sudden pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerted some pressure.
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3270-65 region in the last hour.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance/build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark and was further weighed down by renewed US Dollar selling bias. With investors looking past Wednesday's hawkish rate cut by the Fed, a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on the pair's early attempted bullish move.
This coupled with a sudden intraday upsurge in Crude Oil prices provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated to the pair's modest intraday pullback from two-week tops. Oil prices rallied over 2% amid concerns over disruption to supplies from Saudi Arabia and whether the Kingdom will be able to return to full output following the weekend attacks on key oil facilities.
Oil prices were also underpinned by fears of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially after Iran's foreign minister said this Thursday that the response to any US or Saudi military strike on the Islamic Republic would be "all-out war".
On the economic data front, the US initial weekly jobless claims rose less-than-expected to 208K during the the week ended September 13 from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 206K (204K reported earlier) while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 12.0 for September as against 11.0 expected, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the greenback or lend any support to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3256
|Daily SMA50
|1.3214
|Daily SMA100
|1.3272
|Daily SMA200
|1.3312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.331
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3208
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed's hawkish cut on Wednesday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally higher. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit. Uncertainty about the UK's exit prevails.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.