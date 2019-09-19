USD/CAD slides to fresh session lows, back near mid-1.3200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD failed to capitalize on the post-FOMC move up and capped gains.
  • A sudden pickup in Oil prices underpinned Loonie and exerted some pressure.

The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3270-65 region in the last hour.
 
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance/build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark and was further weighed down by renewed US Dollar selling bias. With investors looking past Wednesday's hawkish rate cut by the Fed, a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on the pair's early attempted bullish move.
 
This coupled with a sudden intraday upsurge in Crude Oil prices provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated to the pair's modest intraday pullback from two-week tops. Oil prices rallied over 2% amid concerns over disruption to supplies from Saudi Arabia and whether the Kingdom will be able to return to full output following the weekend attacks on key oil facilities.
 
Oil prices were also underpinned by fears of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially after Iran's foreign minister said this Thursday that the response to any US or Saudi military strike on the Islamic Republic would be "all-out war".
 
On the economic data front, the US initial weekly jobless claims rose less-than-expected to 208K during the the week ended September 13 from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 206K (204K reported earlier) while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 12.0 for September as against 11.0 expected, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the greenback or lend any support to the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.327
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3256
Daily SMA50 1.3214
Daily SMA100 1.3272
Daily SMA200 1.3312
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.331
Previous Daily Low 1.3238
Previous Weekly High 1.329
Previous Weekly Low 1.3134
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3266
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3208
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3177
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3352
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3393

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation

EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed's hawkish cut on Wednesday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally higher. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit. Uncertainty about the UK's exit prevails.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves. 

USD/JPY News

Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide

Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide

The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term. 

Gold News

Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market –  or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures