USD/CAD slides below mid-1.2600s, fresh session lows

- USD/CAD drifted into the negative territory for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- A strong recovery in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted downward pressure.
- Surging US bond yields should act as a tailwind for the USD and help limit any deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair extended its intraday retracement slide and dropped to fresh daily lows, below mid-1.2600s during the early North American session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2730 region and turned lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. A strong follow-through recovery in crude oil prices, now up over 2% for the day, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and prompted some selling around the USD/CAD pair.
As investors looked past Tuesday's API report, which showed a surprise build in US crude inventories, a further improvement in the global risk sentiment benefitted the black gold. The risk-on flow held traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven US dollar, which was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/CAD pair's decline.
However, fresh COVID-19 outbreaks involving the Delta variant has raised concerns about the short-term fuel demand outlook and might cap the upside for the black gold. Apart from this, surging US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD, which, in turn, should help limit any deeper losses, rather assist the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the spotlight will be on the official report on US crude inventories from the Energy Information Administration later during the US session. Traders might further take cues from the USD price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2639
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2681
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2459
|Daily SMA50
|1.2267
|Daily SMA100
|1.2375
|Daily SMA200
|1.2623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2675
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2621
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2427
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.18 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced off the fresh three-month low of 1.1751 and trades closer to 1.1780 as the US dollar takes a breather from gains. Covid concerns and speculation ahead of Thursday's ECB decision weighed on the euro earlier.
GBP/USD recovers amid an improving market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
XAU/USD’s downside remains exposed towards $1790
Gold price targets levels sub-$1800 as USD remains in a win-win situation. US Senate vote on infrastructure bill eyed amid lack of relevant economic news.
Four reasons why Cardano could soon experience 60% sell-off
Cardano price is setting up a top reversal head-and-shoulders pattern on a daily time frame. A breakout from this technical formation might result in a 60% sell-off. On-chain metrics show that ADA bulls are hanging by a thread.
Gamestop (GME): Three reasons to buy GME
Monday was a pretty good day for the original meme stock – GameStop. What was a pretty bad day for markets saw GME shares buck the trend with a gain of 2.6% to close up at $173.49. Any stock that closes up when the S&P was down 1.6% deserves a closer look.