USD/CAD sits near two-week high, just below mid-1.3700s ahead of Fed’s Powell

- USD/CAD scales higher for the third straight day and advances to a near two-week high.
- Sliding Oil prices undermine the Loonie and remain supportive amid a bullish US Dollar.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields and a softer risk tone benefit the buck.
- Traders look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
The USD/CAD pair gains some positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday and maintains its bid tone, near a two-week high through the early part of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3730 region, up 0.10% for the day, and remain well supported by a combination of factors.
Softer consumer inflation figures released from Canada on Tuesday forced market participants to trim bets for another rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC). Apart from this, the emergence of some intraday selling around Crude Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie. This, along with a bullish US Dollar (USD), is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
OPEC+ is reportedly not planning to take any immediate action on the Iranian call for Islamic countries to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel over the war with Hamas in Gaza. Furthermore, the Biden administration on Wednesday eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector to produce and export oil to its chosen markets for the next six months without limitation. This eases global supply concerns and weighs on the black liquid.
Adding to this, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, which could dent fuel demand, further exert pressure on Oil prices. That said, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, along with a larger-than-expected inventory draw in the US – the world's biggest oil consumer – could act as a tailwind for the commodity and help limit any meaningful downfall in the near term.
The USD, meanwhile, continues to draw support from growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. The outlook leads to an extended selloff in the US fixed-income market, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to a fresh 16-year peak and closer to the 5% psychological mark. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, continues to lend support to the safe-haven Greenback.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Investors, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the US session. In the meantime, the US macro data – Weekly Initial Jobless Clams, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data – might provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3734
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3604
|Daily SMA50
|1.3569
|Daily SMA100
|1.3419
|Daily SMA200
|1.3468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3717
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3569
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
