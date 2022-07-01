  • USD/CAD has established above 1.2900 firmly as oil prices fall and DXY rebounds.
  • The odds of the maintenance of the status quo by the Fed in July have advanced significantly.
  • Oil prices have reported their first monthly losses in CY22 on escalating recession fears.

The USD/CAD pair has surged strongly above the critical hurdle of 1.2920 as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its recovery after overstepping 104.86 in the Asian session. The loonie bulls are sensing extreme selling pressure on souring market mood and falling oil prices.

The DXY is attempting to reverse its entire losses recorded on Thursday on expectations of a bumper rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is expected to maintain its status-quo and will announce a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) in its July monetary policy meeting.

What is worst for the risk-perceived currencies now are the expectations of a higher interest rate environment for a prolonged period? The troublesome job for Fed chair Jerome Powell in times when the inflation rate has comfortably established above 8% is that higher interest rates have failed to make a significant impact on price pressures till now. No doubt, the DXY will remain on the seventh cloud for now and the risk-sensitive assets will remain on the tenterhooks.

Meanwhile, the oil prices are looking to extend their losses if it violates the critical support of $105.00. The escalating recession fears have shifted the oil prices into the grip of bears. Also, the oil prices have reported their first monthly losses in CY22.

On the loonie front, Canadian markets are closed on Friday on account of the Canada Day bank holiday. Next week, Canada’s employment numbers will be of key importance. The Unemployment Rate may increase to 5.2% from the prior print of 5.1%.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2922
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.2873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2836
Daily SMA50 1.2826
Daily SMA100 1.2737
Daily SMA200 1.268
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2934
Previous Daily Low 1.2861
Previous Weekly High 1.3039
Previous Weekly Low 1.289
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2906
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2817
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2772
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.299

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

