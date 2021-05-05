USD/CAD set to test April lows at 1.2265 amid WTI rally, ahead of US data

- USD/CAD is likely to break its bearish consolidation to the downside.
- The relentless rise in WTI prices offset the US dollar’s advance.
- The hourly chart shows a breach of the ascending trendline support.
USD/CAD is looking to challenge the April low of 1.2265, as the risks remain to the downside amid a rally in WTI prices.
The US oil sits at two-month highs of $66.63, as the sentiment has turned bullish on expectations of a faster vaccine-driven global economic recovery, which is likely to boost the fuel demand.
Meanwhile, the relentless surge in oil prices appears to negate the effect of a broadly firmer US dollar, exerting persistent downward pressure on the spot.
Next of note for the major remains the US ADP and ISM Services PMI reports. In the meantime, the oil price dynamics will continue to play out.
USD/CAD: Technical Outlook
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
USD/CAD’s hourly chart shows that the price is attempting a minor bounce after having breached the two-day ascending trendline support at 1.2285.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but trades at 38.58, implying that deeper losses remain on the cards.
Therefore, the April month low remains at risk, below which the psychological 1.2250 level will come into the picture.
Note that the spot is trading below all the major averages on the given time frame.
Alternatively, buyers need to scale back above the trendline support now resistance at 1.2286 to extend the recovery momentum towards 1.2300.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2285
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2463
|Daily SMA50
|1.253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2352
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2276
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2274
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
