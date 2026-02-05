The EUR/USD pair loses ground to around 1.1785 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The Euro (EUR) softens against the US Dollar (USD) as Eurozone inflation declined well below target ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision. The German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales are also due later on Thursday.

Data released by Eurostat showed on Wednesday that the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation eased to 1.7% YoY in January, versus 1.9% prior. Meanwhile, the core HICP rose 2.3% YoY in January, compared to 2.3% in December. Both figures came in line with the expectations. These readings have fueled expectations for future ECB interest rate cuts, which could exert some selling pressure on the shared currency.

Later on Thursday, all eyes will be on the ECB interest rate decision. Analysts widely anticipate the benchmark interest rates to remain on hold for the fifth consecutive time. Traders will closely watch the ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference for more hints about the interest rate outlook over the coming months.

"The emphasis will likely be on higher uncertainty," with only minor tweaks in communication, said Bank of America analysts. ”Our conviction in a March cut is not rock solid, but we remain convinced of an easing bias from here."

Across the pond, doubts over the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence could undermine the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the major pair. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would have passed on Kevin Warsh as his nominee to lead the US central bank if Warsh had expressed a desire to hike interest rates, per Bloomberg.