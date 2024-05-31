USD/CAD rises toward 1.3700 ahead of US PCE, Canada’s GDP

USD/CAD rebounds as investors adopt caution ahead of US PCE on Friday.

The decline in the US Treasury yields could limit the advance of the US Dollar.

Canada’s GDP Annualized is expected to expand by 2.2% in the first quarter.

USD/CAD halts its recent losses, trading around 1.3690 during the Asian session on Friday. US Dollar (USD) rebounds ahead of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which will be released on Friday.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized growth rate was revised lower to 1.3% from 1.6% for the first quarter, prompting investors to adjust the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook to loosen. This causes uncertainty about a September rate cut. Additionally, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 2 rose to 219K from the previous week of 216K, above the market consensus of 218K.

The decline in the US Treasury yields could limit the advance of the US Dollar. US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (DXY) against six other major currencies, trades higher around 104.80 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.92% and 4.54%, respectively, by the press time.

In Canada, expectations for June rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC) have waned due to recent data indicating ongoing price pressures. In April, producer prices surged by 1.5% from the previous month, following a 0.9% increase in March, nearly doubling the anticipated 0.8% change. Interest rate futures now show that only 34% of the market is expecting a 25-basis point rate cut at the BoC’s June meeting, down from 46% a week ago.

On Friday, Statistics Canada will release the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The annualized figure for the first quarter is expected to show a 2.2% expansion, up from the 1.0% growth recorded in the previous quarter.