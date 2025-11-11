TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD rises as US shutdown resolution boosts USD, firm CAD limits upside

  • USD/CAD rises on Tuesday, supported by progress in the US Congress toward ending the shutdown.
  • The Senate’s approval of a funding bill boosts the US Dollar.
  • Strong Canadian labor market data limits the Greenback’s upside potential.
USD/CAD rises as US shutdown resolution boosts USD, firm CAD limits upside
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CAD advances toward 1.4030 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.10% for the day. The move reflects growing optimism over an imminent resolution of the US government funding deadlock, while investors await fresh US employment data.

The US Senate has passed a funding bill that could bring an end to the longest federal shutdown in history within days. The text now heads to the House of Representatives for final approval before being signed into law by US President Donald Trump, who has voiced support for the bipartisan deal. This prospect reinforces confidence in the resumption of government operations and supports theUS Dollar (USD).

On the monetary front, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials maintain a dovish stance. Governor Stephen Miran noted that disinflation continues and suggested another 25 to 50 basis points rate cut could come in December. This outlook, however, caps USD upside as markets price in a 62% chance of further easing at the next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In Canada, a resilient labor market allows the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep its policy rate unchanged at 2.25%. The Unemployment Rate fell to 6.9% in October from 7.1% previously, while the economy added 66,600 jobs, marking a second consecutive month of stronger-than-expected gains. According to Leslie Preston, Senior Economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, this data “will make the BoC more comfortable sitting on the sidelines and letting past rate cuts work their way through the economy.”

In the short term, the pair’s direction will depend on the final passage of the US funding bill and the market’s reaction to upcoming US labor indicators. Any confirmation that the shutdown is ending could keep USD/CAD above the psychological 1.4000 level, while Canada’s solid labor market may limit the pair’s upward momentum.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%0.32%0.14%0.11%0.24%0.05%-0.33%
EUR0.06%0.39%0.20%0.17%0.31%0.11%-0.27%
GBP-0.32%-0.39%-0.18%-0.21%-0.10%-0.27%-0.65%
JPY-0.14%-0.20%0.18%-0.04%0.10%-0.11%-0.47%
CAD-0.11%-0.17%0.21%0.04%0.14%-0.06%-0.44%
AUD-0.24%-0.31%0.10%-0.10%-0.14%-0.19%-0.61%
NZD-0.05%-0.11%0.27%0.11%0.06%0.19%-0.38%
CHF0.33%0.27%0.65%0.47%0.44%0.61%0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers