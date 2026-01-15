USD/CAD returns above 1.3900 amid strong US data, lower Oil prices

The USD/CAD is trading higher on Thursday, buoyed by strong US data and a softer Canadian Dollar, weighed by the recent pullback in Oil prices. The pair appreciated beyond 0.2% on the day so far, extending its rebound from weekly lows at 1.3850, beyond 1.3900, and drawing closer to the monthly highs at the 1.3920 area.

US data released on Wednesday provided additional support to the Greenback. Producer prices growth accelerated to 3% year-on-year, from 2.8% in the previous month, against expectations of a slowdown to 2.7%. In the same line, the core PPI accelerated to 3% in the year to November, from 2.9%, also against the market consensus of a 2.7% reading.

At the same time, Retail Sales data from the Census Bureau revealed that consumption bounced back 0.6% in November, following a 0.1% decline in October, beating market expectations of a 0.4% increase.

These figures offset the moderate US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data witnessed on Wednesday and cement the idea that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy will remain unchanged in the near-term.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump said that he has information showing that repression against protesters in Iran is abating, which lessens the chances of an immediate military intervention in the country. This news has sent oil prices nearly 2% down on the day so far, which adds significant weight on the commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar.