USD/CAD retakes 1.3700, eyes multi-week top amid a broadly firmer USD

- USD/CAD regains positive traction amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets act as a tailwind for the buck and the currency pair.
- Trade-related uncertainties undermine the Loonie amid subdued Oil prices.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and climbs further beyond the 1.3700 mark amid a broadly firmer US Dollar (USD). Spot prices have now reversed the previous day's retracement slide from a three-week high and seem poised to appreciate further.
US President Donald Trump contradicted media reports that he was planning to oust Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and acknowledged that many have said that such a move would disrupt the markets. Adding to this, the growing acceptance that the US central bank would delay cutting interest rates assists the USD to regain positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price swings and lends support to the USD/CAD pair.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD), on the other hand, is undermined by persistent trade-related uncertainties. In fact, Trump last week announced a 35% tariff on imports from Canada and told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the new rate would go into effect on August 1. Trump added that levies would increase further if Canada retaliated. Adding to this, a 50% tariff on US copper imports keeps the CAD depressed and further benefits the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices struggle to attract any meaningful buyers and languish near the lowest level in over two weeks, touched on Wednesday. This, in turn, does little to influence the commodity-linked Loonie or hinder the USD/CAD pair's move up. Traders now look to the US economic docket – featuring monthly Retail Sales, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index – for some impetus later during the North American session.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.34%
|0.23%
|0.56%
|0.28%
|0.16%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.05%
|0.19%
|0.13%
|0.45%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|0.38%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.34%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.16%
|0.17%
|-0.07%
|-0.19%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|-0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.16%
|0.40%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.56%
|-0.45%
|-0.38%
|-0.17%
|-0.40%
|-0.36%
|-0.39%
|NZD
|-0.28%
|-0.18%
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.36%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|0.19%
|0.07%
|0.39%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
