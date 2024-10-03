USD/CAD retakes 1.3500 and beyond, eyes weekly top amid modest USD strength

- USD/CAD scales higher for the second straight day amid sustained USD buying interest.
- Reduced bets for aggressive Fed policy easing and geopolitical risks underpin the buck.
- A modest downtick in Oil prices weighs on the Loonie and contributes to the move-up.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Thursday and climbs back above the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session. The move up is sponsored by a stronger US Dollar (USD), which continues to draw support from a combination of factors and supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, advanced to a three-week high amid reduced bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The markets continue scaling back their expectations for another oversized interest rate cut by the US central bank in the wake of this week's upbeat US data, which pointed to a still resilient labor market. This, along with rising conflicts in the Middle East, further benefits the safe-haven buck, which is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, an unexpected build in US crude inventories on Wednesday indicates that the market is well supplied and could withstand any disruptions caused by the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This, in turn, drags Crude Oil prices away from over a one-week high touched on Wednesday and undermines the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, expectations for a bigger interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) turn out to be another factor weighing on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and contributing to the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop favors bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength back towards testing the weekly top, around the 1.3535-1.3540 region, looks like a distinct possibility. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, Fedspeak will drive the USD demand, which, along with Oil price dynamics, should produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.28%
|0.12%
|0.21%
|0.26%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.13%
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.21%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
