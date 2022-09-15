USD/CAD renews 22-month high around 1.3250 on softer oil, firmer DXY ahead of US Michigan CSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD prints four-day uptrend to renew multi-day high, stays on the front foot of late.
  • Oil prices dropped the most in a week amid demand fears, firmer US dollar.
  • DXY cheers hawkish Fed bets, firmer US data and strong yields.
  • Second-tier US/Canada data may entertain traders ahead of next week’s key FOMC.

USD/CAD pierces 1.3250 mark as it rises to the fresh high since November 2020 during the four-day uptrend to Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers broad US dollar strength, as well as softer prices of Canada’s key export WTI crude oil.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) regained upside momentum on Thursday, after reversing from the weekly high the previous day, as firmer US data underpinned Treasury bond yields and hawkish Fed bets.

US Retail Sales rose 0.3% in August versus 0.0% expected and July’s revised down -0.4%. Further, NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to -1.5 in September compared to -31.3 in August and market expectation of -13. Alternatively, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index declined to -9.9 for the said month compared to 2.8 expected and 6.2 prior. Additionally, US Industrial Production slid to -0.2% in August versus a market expectation for an expansion of 0.1% and downwardly revised prior to 0.5%.

On the other hand, WTI crude oil lost more than 3.0% to poke the $84.00 threshold the previous day as demand fears join supply woes amid recession concerns. Comments from the US Department of Energy, stating that their restocking of oil reserves would likely involve deliveries after the fiscal year 2023, weighed on the black gold. On the same line was the averted labor strike in the US, at least for now.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury bond yields were firmer. Further, the market’s pricing of the Fed’s 0.75% and 1.0% rate hikes in the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also rose to 80% and 20% in that per the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

To sum up, USD/CAD bulls are likely to keep the reins ahead of Canada’s housing and sales numbers, as well as preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for September. On an immediate basis, China’s monthly data dump including the Industrial Production, Retail Sales and housing numbers for August could direct the traders.

Technical analysis

A daily closing beyond the two-month-old resistance line, now support around 1.3200, directs USD/CAD bulls towards October 2020 peak surrounding 1.3390.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3246
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 0.61%
Today daily open 1.3166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3063
Daily SMA50 1.2962
Daily SMA100 1.2901
Daily SMA200 1.2791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3206
Previous Daily Low 1.3139
Previous Weekly High 1.3209
Previous Weekly Low 1.2982
Previous Monthly High 1.3141
Previous Monthly Low 1.2728
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3067
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3237
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3268

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Editors' Picks

