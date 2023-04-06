USD/CAD remains under 1.3500 after upbeat Canadian jobs report

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
Share:
  • US Initial Jobless Claims rise to 228,000, above the 200,000 of market consensus. 
  • Canadian economy adds 34,700 jobs in March, more than 12,000 expected.
  • USD/CAD remains in the previous range, below 1.3500.

The USD/CAD is hovering around 1.3470/80 after the release of employment numbers from the US and Canada. The pair dropped to 1.3457 and then bounced to 1.3480 after the economic figures, staying sideways, in a familiar range. 

Employment numbers from US and Canada

In Canada, the economy added 34,700 jobs in March, surpassing expectations. The Unemployment rate stayed unchanged at 5%. The Loonie strengthened against it main rivals, hitting fresh daily highs, expected versus the US Dollar. 

The weekly US Jobless Claims report came in below expectations. Initial Jobless Claims rose to 228,000, above the 200,000 of market consensus. The Labor Department made a sharp revision to the upside in the previous weeks, reflecting a change in the methodology. Friday is Nonfarm Payrolls Day. 

The US Dollar rose despite signs of labor conditions softening. US stocks react negatively, probably reflecting fears about the global economic outlook. US yield dropped but quickly rebound. 

Technical outlook 

The USD/CAD is moving between two key moving averages in the daily chart: the 200-day offers support at 1.3380 while the 55 and 100-day are near 1.3525. 

The bias is skewed to the downside, however technical indicators favor some consolidation after the recent rally of the Loonie that send USD/CAD from 1.3740 to the 1.3400 area. 

USD/CAD Daily Chart 
 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3473
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3457
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3653
Daily SMA50 1.3547
Daily SMA100 1.3526
Daily SMA200 1.3384
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3484
Previous Daily Low 1.3426
Previous Weekly High 1.3745
Previous Weekly Low 1.3508
Previous Monthly High 1.3862
Previous Monthly Low 1.3508
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3462
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3448
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3398
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.337
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3543

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data

EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data

EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction and moving in a tight channel at around 1.0900 on Thursday. Although the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in above the market expectation, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground amid risk aversion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.2450 as mood sours

GBP/USD falls below 1.2450 as mood sours

GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2450 in the American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes opening in negative territory, safe-haven flows provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends daily slide toward $2,000

Gold extends daily slide toward $2,000

Gold price has reversed its direction and declined toward $2,000 after having recovered to the $2,020 area earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the renewed USD strength seem to be forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.

Gold News

Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones

Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones

Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.

Read more

RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA

RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA

Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures