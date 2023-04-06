USD/CAD remains under 1.3500 after upbeat Canadian jobs report

- US Initial Jobless Claims rise to 228,000, above the 200,000 of market consensus.
- Canadian economy adds 34,700 jobs in March, more than 12,000 expected.
- USD/CAD remains in the previous range, below 1.3500.
The USD/CAD is hovering around 1.3470/80 after the release of employment numbers from the US and Canada. The pair dropped to 1.3457 and then bounced to 1.3480 after the economic figures, staying sideways, in a familiar range.
Employment numbers from US and Canada
In Canada, the economy added 34,700 jobs in March, surpassing expectations. The Unemployment rate stayed unchanged at 5%. The Loonie strengthened against it main rivals, hitting fresh daily highs, expected versus the US Dollar.
The weekly US Jobless Claims report came in below expectations. Initial Jobless Claims rose to 228,000, above the 200,000 of market consensus. The Labor Department made a sharp revision to the upside in the previous weeks, reflecting a change in the methodology. Friday is Nonfarm Payrolls Day.
The US Dollar rose despite signs of labor conditions softening. US stocks react negatively, probably reflecting fears about the global economic outlook. US yield dropped but quickly rebound.
Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is moving between two key moving averages in the daily chart: the 200-day offers support at 1.3380 while the 55 and 100-day are near 1.3525.
The bias is skewed to the downside, however technical indicators favor some consolidation after the recent rally of the Loonie that send USD/CAD from 1.3740 to the 1.3400 area.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3473
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3653
|Daily SMA50
|1.3547
|Daily SMA100
|1.3526
|Daily SMA200
|1.3384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3426
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3462
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3543
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
