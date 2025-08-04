USD/CAD remains pinned below 1.3800 with hopes of Fed cuts limiting upside attempts

- The Canadian Dollar holds Friday's gains as US recovery attempts remain limited.
- Concerns about the strength of the US economy and rising bets of Fed cuts keep the US Dollar pinned near lows.
- In Canada, IVEY PMI and employment figures due later this week will give fundamental guidance to the CAD.
The Canadian Dollar keeps most of the ground it gained on Friday as the US Dollar Index fell about 0.8% as US employment data revealed that job growth increased much less than expected, and data from previous months was revised sharply lower.
July’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report crushed the view of a resilient US economy that served as one of the main fundamental supports for the Fed’s “patience” rhetoric and boosted investors' expectations of monetary easing in the coming months.
Further pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates
Beyond that, the US President Trump fired a leading official of the Bureau of Labour Statistics, accusing her of rigging data, only to add to the market turmoil and increase pressure on an already weak Greenback.
Also on Friday, US Fed Governour, Adriana Kugler, a hawk, announced her resignation from August 8, and provided the US president a golden opportunity to provide additional support to the committee’s dovish party.
economy
In Canada, the BoC kept interest rates on hold last week, citing the resilient economy and the threat from the hefty tariffs announced by its southern neighbour, but the negative GDP data released the day after the decision added some pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
The lower Crude prices are not helping to improve the outlook of the Canadian economy, and investors fear an outlook of high inflation and soft economic growth that would pose a headache for the Bank of Canada. In this context, Canadian IVEY PMI and employment data, due later this week, will be observed with particular attention and might help to determine the Loonie's near-term direction.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1550 after EU Investor Confidence data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1550 area on Monday. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebounds after NFP-inspired slide, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3300 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD holds its pullback below 1.3300 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar shakes off some of the weak US NFP data-led losses, keeping the pair under check, despite a slight improvement in risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak remain on tap ahead of the BoE decision due later in the week.
Gold price keeps the red amid mildly positive USD; downside remains cushioned
Gold price maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session though it lacks follow-through selling and remains close to a one-week high touched earlier this Monday. The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a positive note and reverses a part of Friday's slump.
BTC recovers above $114,000 despite heavy ETF outflows, rising uncertainty
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading above $114,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after correcting nearly 5% the previous week. Despite the rebound, market sentiment remains fragile as spot Bitcoin ETFs record the largest outflows since mid-April.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.