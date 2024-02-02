USD/CAD remains on the defensive below 1.3400, investors await US NFP data

The USD/CAD pair remains on the defensive below the 1.3400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair snaps a four-week winning streak as the US Dollar (USD) loses its recovery momentum and drops to 103.00. Traders await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for January. This event might trigger the volatility in the market. USD/CAD currently trades near 1.3376, down 0.09% on the day. Data released on Thursday revealed that the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved sharply in January. The US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.1 versus 47.1, beating the market expectation of 47.0. The overall growth was mainly driven by renewed growth in new orders and a slowdown in production contraction. The upbeat Manufacturing PMI figure failed to lift the Greenback as traders digested the information from the January Fed meeting. On Thursday, the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.3 in January from the previous reading of 45.4. Earlier this week, the nation’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.2% in November. The growth numbers indicated a resilience in the Canadian economy and could take the pressure off the Bank of Canada (BoC) to cut interest rates. Meanwhile, a decline in oil prices might weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. Market participants will closely monitor the US labor market data on Friday. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is estimated to see 185k job additions in January. The Unemployment Rate is expected to rise to 3.8%, and finally, the Average Hourly Earnings are projected to show an increase of 0.3% MoM. Also, the US Factory Orders and the final reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment will be due. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.