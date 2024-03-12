USD/CAD remains capped below the 1.3500 barrier, eyes on US CPI data

The USD/CAD pair remains caped under the key 1.3500 barrier during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The decline of the US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury bond yields weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for February, due later on Tuesday. At press time, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3478, down 0.03% on the day. The mixed US labor market data for February was not strong enough to convince the Fed of monetary policy expectations. Additionally, the dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials last week reaffirmed the expectation for a June rate cut. Fed Chair Powell said last week during his semiannual testimony that more confidence is needed before the central bank is ready to lower the rate, but they’re not far from it. Money markets are pricing in around 70% odds of an interest rate cut by June, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The Bank of Canada held the interest rate unchanged at 5.0% for the fifth consecutive meeting last week, as widely expected. However, the BoC governor Tiff Macklem said during a press conference that it’s premature to cut interest rates until there’s more progress in taming core inflation. He further stated that the central bank needs to give higher rates more time to do its work. Money markets have pushed back bets for a fully priced in rate cut to July from June. This, in turn, boosts the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the USD. Traders will closely monitor the US February inflation data on Tuesday. The headline CPI is expected to remain steady at 3.1% YoY, while the core figure is projected to drop to 3.7% YoY. On Thursday, attention will shift to US Retail Sales, which is forecast to improve to 0.8% in February. These events could give a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.