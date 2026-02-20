Japan’s Takaichi says will steadily lower the debt-to-GDP ratio, restore fiscal sustainability

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday that necessary spending will be funded as much as possible through the initial budget. She further stated that she will steadily lower the debt-to-GDP ratio and restore fiscal sustainability.

Key quotes

Necessary spending will be funded as much as possible through initial budget.



Will push bold investment through multi year budgets and long term funds.



Won’t pursue reckless fiscal policy that undermines market confidence.



Will steadily lower Debt to GDP ratio and restore fiscal sustainability.



Will maintain market trust and will clarify concrete fiscal indicators.



Fiscal policy that sufficiently considers discipline defines Takaichi cabinet’s ‘responsible, proactive fiscal policy’.



Will seek early passage by end of fiscal year of key bills including tax reform legislation for FY2026/27.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.10% higher on the day at 155.25.