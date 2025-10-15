TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CAD remains below 1.4050 due to dovish Fedspeak

  • USD/CAD edges lower as the US Dollar struggles on dovish comments from Fed officials.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is on track to deliver another 25-basis-point rate cut in October.
  • The commodity-linked CAD may decline as Oil prices face challenges on the oversupply outlook in 2026.
USD/CAD remains below 1.4050 due to dovish Fedspeak
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.4030 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) declines after the dovish Fedspeak. Traders will likely observe speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, including Stephen Miran, Christopher Waller, and Jeff Schmi,d later in the day.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the central bank is on track to deliver another quarter-point interest-rate reduction later this month, even as a government shutdown significantly reduces its read on the economy. Powell highlighted the low pace of hiring and noted that it may weaken further.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins claimed that the policy is not on a preset path; some scenarios would keep rates steady, and that policy would remain restrictive even with more easing. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 93% possibility of another reduction in December.

The USD/CAD pair may regain its ground as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) could face challenges due to subdued crude Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains weaker for the second successive session, trading around $58.20 at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices declined as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of an Oil supply surplus in 2026.

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 as Fed’s Powell keeps door open for rate cuts

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 as Fed’s Powell keeps door open for rate cuts

The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1620 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar softens against the Euro after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered wagers on an interest rate cut this month. The Eurozone Industrial Production data for August is due later on Wednesday. 

GBP/USD rises to near 1.3350 due to rising Fed rate cut bets

GBP/USD rises to near 1.3350 due to rising Fed rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar declines on the increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025. 

Gold remains primed for a profit-taking pullback; not yet?

Gold remains primed for a profit-taking pullback; not yet?

Gold is off the record highs, but buyers retain control amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. Renewed US-China trade tensions, bets for two more Fed rate cuts offset upbeat IMF global growth outlook. Gold challenges the upper boundary of a rising channel on the daily chart, with RSI still heavily overbought.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their respective technical barriers.

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

For weeks the spotlight has belonged to gold. The yellow metal’s surge through the $4,000 mark became the headline symbol of a world seeking shelter from political paralysis and monetary confusion. But as traders lock in profits on Gold’s record run, a quieter rotation is underway — into silver.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers