USD/CAD remains below 1.3800 as Oil prices pares recent losses

USD/CAD holds ground after four days of losses, trading around 1.3790 during the Asian hours on Friday. However, the pair may further weaken as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) could receive support amid higher Oil prices, given Canada’s status as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advances after registering over 2% losses in the previous session, trading around $59.60 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices gain as markets evaluate the global oil outlook.

Saudi Aramco’s CEO eased oversupply concerns, highlighting resilient demand in emerging economies, with global consumption hitting record highs last year and set to increase further in 2026.

The USD/CAD pair also faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) struggles on risk aversion, which could be attributed to the geopolitical tensions. US President Donald Trump first warned several European nations opposing his Greenland takeover plan of fresh tariffs, but later reversed his stance after reaching a framework agreement with NATO for a possible future deal.

However, the US-NATO deal remains unclear, with markets speculating it may include mineral rights and missile deployments. Meanwhile, market analysts warn that Europe could use its large holdings of US assets as leverage, after a Danish pension fund said it would divest from US Treasuries, heightening market uncertainty.

The US Gross Domestic Product Annualized grew at 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025, slightly more than expected and the previous reading of 4.3%. Additionally, the US Initial Jobless Claims came in at 200K for the week ending January 17. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (212K) and was a tad higher than the previous week’s 199K (revised from 198K).