EUR/USD Price Forecast: Remains near 1.1750 barrier, upper descending channel boundary

  • EUR/USD tests the upper boundary of the descending channel around 1.1760.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index holding above the midpoint signals neutral-to-bullish momentum.
  • Both moving averages are trending upward, with the nine-EMA above the 50-day EMA, confirming a bullish setup.
EUR/USD edges lower after registering over 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1740 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair remains close to the upper boundary of the descending channel pattern, suggesting a potential bullish reversal.

The EUR/USD pair is above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, keeping a positive short-term bias. Both averages slope higher, with the nine-EMA above the 50-day EMA, reinforcing a bullish structure. Trend studies remain supportive as the 50-day EMA rises and price trades comfortably above it. The nine-day EMA continues to track higher and caps shallow pullbacks.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 58 (neutral) remains above the midline as momentum has eased modestly. RSI above 50 confirms balanced-to-bullish momentum.

A sustained topside break above the upper boundary of the descending channel around 1.1760 could extend the advance toward the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24, while continued strength would keep buyers attentive to higher resistance at 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

A slip back through the confluence around the nine-day EMA at 1.1695 and 50-day EMA at 1.1678 would tilt risk toward the seven-week low at 1.1589, set on December 1, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.1570.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.03%0.04%0.13%0.06%-0.03%0.01%0.08%
EUR-0.03%0.00%0.09%0.02%-0.06%-0.02%0.07%
GBP-0.04%-0.01%0.09%0.02%-0.07%-0.03%0.06%
JPY-0.13%-0.09%-0.09%-0.06%-0.15%-0.12%-0.02%
CAD-0.06%-0.02%-0.02%0.06%-0.09%-0.06%0.04%
AUD0.03%0.06%0.07%0.15%0.09%0.04%0.14%
NZD-0.01%0.02%0.03%0.12%0.06%-0.04%0.09%
CHF-0.08%-0.07%-0.06%0.02%-0.04%-0.14%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding its ground near two-day highs around 1.1750 as Thursday’s session is drawing to a close. The pair is drawing support from a more constructive risk mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions and a softer US Dollar. Looking ahead, attention shifts to Friday’s flash PMI releases from both Europe and the US.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD is regaining momentum on Thursday and pushing up towards two-week highs around the 1.3500 mark. In the process, Cable is leaving Wednesday’s brief wobble behind and slipping back into its upward trend, helped by ongoing selling pressure on the Greenback ahead of key advanced PMI data on Friday.

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold extends its record-setting rally for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as persistent geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive safe-haven flows. Meanwhile, expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve contribute to the de-dollarization trend and further underpin the non-yielding bullion, which remains on track to register gains for the third successive week and appears unaffected by extremely overbought conditions.

Ethereum: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade last December has seen fees plummet to new lows while sparking a surge in transaction counts and active addresses. However, that growth may not last, according to a Wednesday note by JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

