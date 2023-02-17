USD/CAD refreshes YTD peak, surpasses 1.3500 amid siding Oil prices and stronger USD

- USD/CAD spikes to its highest level since January and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Declining Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind amid sustained USD buying.
- A sustained move beyond the 1.3500 mark might have already set the stage for further gains.
The USD/CAD pair is prolonging the strong weekly uptrend and gaining strong follow-through traction for the fourth successive day on Friday. The momentum remains uninterrupted through the early part of the European session and lifts spot prices to levels beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark, or its highest level since January 6.
Crude Oil prices extend this week's rejection slide from the 100-day SMA and remain depressed for the fifth straight day, hitting over a one-week low. Investors seem worried that rapidly rising borrowing costs will dampen economic growth and dent fuel demand. This, in turn, weighs on the black liquid, which is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, broad-based US Dollar strength turns out to be another factor providing a goodish lift to the USD/CAD pair.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, touches a fresh six-week peak amid expectations for further policy tightening by the Fed. The markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC meetings in March and May. This pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since late December and boosts the USD.
Apart from this, a fresh leg down in the global equity markets - amid looming recession risks - further benefits the safe-haven buck. The USD/CAD pair's rally could further be attributed to some technical buying following the overnight breakout through over a two-month-old descending channel. A subsequent move above the 1.3470-1.3475 region and the 1.3500 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This might have already set the stage for a further appreciative move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3515
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.3457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3479
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3358
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3626
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
