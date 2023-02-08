USD/CAD refreshes weekly low; hangs near mid-1.3300s amid rising Oil prices, weaker USD

- USD/CAD drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The ongoing rally in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and weighs on the pair amid a weaker USD.
- A sustained break below the 1.3400 mark might have already set the stage for additional losses.
The USD/CAD pair extends this week's retracement slide from the 1.3470-1.3475 region and remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory picks up pace during the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to fresh weekly low, around the 1.3365 region in the last hour.
Crude Oil prices rise, adding to the previous day's strong gains and scale higher for the third successive day amid concerns about supply disruptions caused by a major earthquake in Turkey, and this supports the CAD, whilst weighing on the pair. This, along with the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar, exerts downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer fresh hawkish signals on Tuesday and reiterated that the process of disinflation was underway. The comments dampen market expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance and raises hopes that interest rates may not rise much further. This, in turn, drags the US Treasury bond yields lower and weighs on the USD.
The prevalent cautious mood, however, could lend some support to the safe-haven Greenback. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, the COVID-19 outbreak in China and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Furthermore, looming recession risks might keep a lid on any further gains for the black liquid.
The aforementioned factors might contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. That said, the overnight break below the 1.3400 round-figure mark suggests that the USD/CAD pair's recent strong recovery move from the lowest level since November 16 has run its course and supports prospects for a further intraday depreciating move.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US, traders will take cues from scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some impetus and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3367
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3494
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3469
|Previous Daily Low
|1.338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3544
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises further to near 1.0750 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is advancing to near 1.0750 in the European morning this Wednesday. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances to test 1.2100 on US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD is extending the renewed uptick to test 1.2100 in early Europe. The Cable justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and weaker US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets.
Crypto markets go silent, investors wonder if this is the top
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias as it sticks to its tight consolidative regime. Ethereum price and Ripple price are following the big crypto’s lead and continue to remain silent.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.