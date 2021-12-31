USD/CAD refreshes three-week low under 1.2750 amid firmer oil, inactive markets

- USD/CAD takes offers to renew multi-day bottom, down for the third consecutive day.
- Oil prices benefit from cautious optimism concerning Omicron, geopolitical fears.
- Quebec set a curfew to slow down the virus increase, US reports record high covid cases.
- Lack of major data/events could offer a sluggish end to 2021 but bears are likely to turn hopeful.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, taking offers around 1.2730 to refresh multi-day low during the early Friday morning in Europe.
The latest weakness in the USD/CAD prices could be linked to the consolidation in the market’s early Asian risk-off mood, as well as mildly bid oil prices. However, thin end-of-year liquidity conditions and an absence of major data/events could restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
WTI crude oil prices, Canada’s main export item, add 0.05% intraday while taking rounds to the five-week top flashed the previous day. Behind the oil’s moves could be the market’s hopes of fewer health emergencies due to the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, as well as fears of geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
Read: WTI justifies Thursday’s bearish Doji, ignores China PMI to ease around $76.00
It’s worth noting that the global policymakers, ex-Canada, seem to take Omicron a bit lightly as the majority of them have refrained from major lockdown majors around the year-end celebrations. However, Quebec is the odd one out to put a 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew in place. On the other hand, Reuters’ tally for the US seven-day average of new coronavirus cases refreshes record top for the second consecutive day with 290,000 latest figures.
Talking about the geopolitics, Iran’s space launch derails previous optimism concerning the denuclearization deal with the global leaders. On the same line were the dislikes of China and Hong Kong for the US push to release Hong Kong-based journalists. Also portraying the fears of the geopolitical tension were the headlines from Reuters over Ukraine, “US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned each other that an escalation of tensions over Ukraine could rupture relations between the two countries, U.S. and Russian officials said.”
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmarks posted mild losses whereas the S&P 500 Futures pare intraday losses, recently down 0.20% on a day.
To sum up, USD/CAD bears are likely to keep reins amid firmer oil and currently improving market sentiment. However, the year-end liquidity crunch may restrict the pair’s moves for the day.
Read: USD/CAD Price Forecast 2022: One reason the loonie will outperform other currencies against the US dollar
Technical analysis
While refreshing the multi-day low, the USD/CAD pair broke an ascending support line, now resistance, from November 10, which in turn joins descending Momentum line to favor sellers. That said, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, around 1.2705, can restrict the quote’s immediate declines before directing USD/CAD sellers towards the 50-DMA level of 1.2655.
Alternatively, recovery moves remain elusive below a confluence of the previous support line and 21-DMA, near 1.2800.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2799
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2738
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 amid sluggish end to 2021
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood and thin trading conditions. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence will likely remain the main theme, keeping the euro undermined in 2022.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.