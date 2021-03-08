USD/CAD refreshes session tops, around 1.2675-80 region amid stronger USD

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to reverse an early dip to the 1.2625-20 region.
- The upbeat US economic outlook, rallying US bond yields continued underpinning the USD.
- A modest pullback in oil prices weighed on the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
The USD/CAD pair managed to recover over 50 pips from intraday lows and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the 1.2675 region during the early European session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2625-20 region and stalled its sharp retracement slide from the 1.2740 supply zone, tested in reaction to the stunning US monthly jobs report on Friday. The intraday uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar.
The USD stood tall near three-month tops and remained well supported by the prospects for a faster US economic recovery. Adding to this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair on the first day of a new week.
The US fixed income market reacted to the passage of a massive US fiscal spending bill. The US Senate on Saturday voted 50-49 in favour of the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond back closer to 1.6%, or over one-year highs.
Meanwhile, oil prices trimmed a part of the early strong gains and weighed on the commodity-linked loonie, extending some additional support to the USD/CAD pair. It is worth reporting that WTI jumped to the highest since October 2018 amid reports of attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada. This, in turn, leaves the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the USD/oil priced dynamics. That said, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2658
|Daily SMA50
|1.2709
|Daily SMA100
|1.2855
|Daily SMA200
|1.3107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2737
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2646
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).