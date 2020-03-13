USD/CAD recovers modestly on USD strength, trades above 1.3800

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil gains traction on Friday, WTI adds more than 7%.
  • US Dollar Index climbs higher toward the 98 handle.
  • Coming up: UoM Consumer Confidence Index and Import/Export Price Index from US.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its higher level in more than five years at 1.3963 on Thursday boosted by the broad USD strength and the heavy selling pressure surrounding the crude oil. With the market sentiment improving on Friday and crude oil staging a decisive rebound, the pair reversed its direction and fell all the way to 1.3780 before starting to erase its losses. As of writing, the pair was still down 0.7% on the day at 1.3830.

Positive shift in risk sentiment

The panic-selling that has been dominating the financial markets since the start of the week finally seems to have softened with major central banks and economies taking steps to tackle the coronavirus outbreak's negative impact on the economic activity.

Major European equity indexes are registering decisive gains and the risk-sensitive West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is rising more than 7% to help the commodity-sensitive loonie find demand.

However, the sharp rebound witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is providing a boost to the greenback and allowing the pair to pull away from its lows. Ahead of the Import/Export Price Index and the UoM Consumer Confidence Index data from the US, the US Dollar Index is up 0.4% on the day at 97.92.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3828
Today Daily Change -0.0095
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1.3923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3411
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3219
Daily SMA200 1.3217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3961
Previous Daily Low 1.3708
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.361
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4274

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

