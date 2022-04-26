- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and acted as a tailwind amid sustained USD buying.
- Retreating US bond yields held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair recovered over 50 pips from the daily low and touched a fresh intraday high, around the 1.2745 region during the first half of the European session.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2685 region on Tuesday and turned positive for the fourth successive day. Crude oil prices languished near a two-week low amid worries that renewed COVID-19 curbs in China will hamper fuel demand. This, in turn, weighed on the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a tailwind for spot prices amid the underlying strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
The market conviction that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, lifted the USD to a more than two-year high. Investors now expect the US central bank to hike interest rates by 50 bps at each of the next four FOMC meetings in May, June, July and September. Apart from this, concerns about slowing global economic growth tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
That said, the ongoing retracement slide held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.
Apart from this, the US bond yields, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2575
|Daily SMA50
|1.2647
|Daily SMA100
|1.2677
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2778
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2702
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes 2020 lows at 1.0637 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0700, re-approaching 2020 lows at 1.0637. The US dollar resumes the uptrend, as markets turn cautious on China covid concerns and hawkish Fed bets. The euro bulls ignore hawkish ECB-speak. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2700 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2700, having erased the recovery gains amid a renewed upside in the US dollar and a tepid risk tone. The pound continues to suffer from the Fed-BOE policy divergence theme. US data awaited.
Battle lines well-mapped for gold ahead of key event risks
Nothing much has changed fundamentally for Gold Price over the past 24 hours, although bulls are seeing some temporary reprieve. The bearish potential remains intact for XAUUSD, as the US dollar holds near two-year highs vs. its main rivals.
Will Ethereum price rally to $3,700? These whales believe so
Ethereum price recovery after the recent stint indicates that the bulls are back in business. The technicals and on-chain metrics have aligned and are signaling a recovery rally soon.
What you need to know to trade Twitter ahead of Thursday’s earnings
Twitter is set to announce its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday and some analysts expect the microblogging platform to again incur losses.