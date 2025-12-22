US Dollar Index weakens near 98.50 as focus shifts to Q3 GDP data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is losing ground after three days of gains and trading around 98.60 during the Asian hours on Monday. Traders await Tuesday’s release of the US third-quarter Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the third quarter, which will offer insight into economic health and the timing of the Federal Reserve’s next rate moves.

The US Dollar (USD) may regain its ground due to cautious sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said on Sunday that monetary policy is in a good position to pause and assess the effects of the 75-basis-point (bps) rate cuts on the economy during the first quarter, according to Bloomberg.

The CME FedWatch tool indicated a 79.0% probability of rates being held at the Fed’s January meeting, up from 75.6% a week earlier. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has fallen to 21.0% from 24.4% a week ago.

The University of Michigan reported on Friday that the Consumer Sentiment Index was revised down to 52.9 in December from 53.3 prior. Consumer Expectations Index fell to 54.6 from 55.0. Meanwhile, One-year Inflation Expectations were revised up to 4.2% from 4.1% in both the initial estimate and the prior month.

Traders are also focusing on further comments from US President Donald Trump, who said last week that the next Chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be someone who believes in significantly lower interest rates. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who is under consideration for the role, said, “Because inflation is still elevated, we can take our time - there’s no rush to get down. We can steadily bring the policy rate down toward neutral.”