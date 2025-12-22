Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hits record highs near $69.00 on renewed Israel-Iran tensions

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades 2.5% higher to near $69.00 during the Asian trading session on Monday, the highest level ever seen. The white metal strengthens as investors shift to a safe-haven fleet on renewed tensions between Israel and Iran.

According to a report from NBC News, Israeli officials have grown increasingly concerned that Iran is expanding production of its ballistic missile program and reconstituting its nuclear facilities, which were damaged by Israeli military strikes earlier this year, and are preparing to brief United States (US) President Donald Trump about options for attacking it again.

The scenario of geopolitical tensions increases demand for safe-haven assets, such as Silver.

On the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy front, investors remain confident that the central bank will not reduce interest rates in the January policy meeting. Fed dovish expectations for the January meeting have not accelerated, despite the release of the soft US inflation data for November.

On Thursday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November showed that the headline inflation cooled down to 2.7% year-on-year (YoY) from 3% in October. Economists expected the inflation data to come in higher at 3.1%. The so-called core reading, which strips out volatile food and energy items, dropped to 2.6% from estimates and the prior reading of 3%.

Silver technical analysis

XAG/USD trades higher around $69.02 at the start of the week. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average at $61.14 rises firmly and sits well below the price. The wide positive spread underscores a strong uptrend but also stretched conditions.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 77.44 is overbought, and a cooling phase could follow. A rising trend line from $49.96 underpins the bullish bias.

With price extended above the 20-EMA, pullbacks could find support at $61.14, preserving the advance. Momentum remains robust, yet the overbought RSI may cap near-term gains; a break below the trend line near $65 would weaken the bias and open the door for a deeper retracement toward the December 3 high near $59.00. Looking up, the psychological level of $60.00 would act as major barrier.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)