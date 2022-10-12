USD/CAD reclaims 1.3800 as focus shifts to US inflation, oil struggles above $87.00

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CAD has reclaimed the immediate hurdle of 1.3800 after a knee-jerk reaction.
  • Market mood is getting mixed which advocates volatility ahead.
  • Oil prices drop after the IMF cuts 2023 GDP projections.

The USD/CAD pair has recovered sharply after a knee-jerk reaction to near 1.3783 in the early European session. The asset is aiming to knock the day’s high at around 1.3830 as the overall risk profile is extremely negative ahead of the US inflation data. The 10-year US Treasury yields have recovered some of their losses after dropping to near 3.9%.

The mighty US dollar index (DXY) has also picked bids after dropping to near 113.00, however, confidence in the rebound move is absent. It would be worth watching whether the asset will recapture its fresh weekly highs at 113.60.

This week, the mega event will be the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Thursday. As per the preliminary estimates, headline inflation will drop to 8.1% due to weak gasoline prices. While, the core CPI that doesn’t inculcate oil and food prices for calculation will release at 6.5%, higher than the prior print of 6.3%.

But before that, the release of the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes will be keenly watched. The minutes will also provide viewpoints of all Fed policymakers toward interest rate targets for bringing price stability.

On the oil front, oil prices have dropped sharply to near $87.00 after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cuts global growth projections. The institution has trimmed its 2023 global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast to 2.7%, 20 basis points (bps) lower than expectations made in July, keeping the 2022 projections unchanged at 3.2%.

It is worth noting that Canada is the largest exporter of oil to the US and weak oil prices will weaken Canada’s fiscal balance sheet.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3814
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3798
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3561
Daily SMA50 1.3214
Daily SMA100 1.3036
Daily SMA200 1.2865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3855
Previous Daily Low 1.3715
Previous Weekly High 1.3827
Previous Weekly Low 1.3503
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3768
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3723
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3648
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3582
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3864
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.393
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4005

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

