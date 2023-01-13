- USD/CAD stages a solid intraday recovery amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
- Rebounding US bond yields and the risk-off impulse lifts the safe-haven Greenback.
- Positive Crude Oil prices could underpin the Loonie and cap the upside for the major.
The USD/CAD pair rebounds sharply from the 1.3320 area, or its lowest level since November 25 touched earlier this Friday and scales higher through the early North American session. The momentum lifts spot prices further beyond the 1.3400 mark and is sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand.
The USD Index, which measures the Greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, stages a solid recovery from a seven-month low and draws support from a combination of factors. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn continue to cap any optimism in the markets. This is evident from a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefits the safe-haven status buck. Apart from this, an intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields offers additional support to the USD.
That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will soften its hawkish stance could act as a headwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a smaller 25 bps rate hike in February. The bets were lifted by Thursday's release of the US consumer inflation figures and comments by several Fed officials. This, in turn, might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair.
Apart from this, positive Crude Oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to capping the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for further gains. Traders now look to the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US for some impetus. This, along with Oil price dynamics, could allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3417
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3549
|Daily SMA50
|1.35
|Daily SMA100
|1.3493
|Daily SMA200
|1.3165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3461
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3685
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3434
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
