USD/CAD rebounds above 1.34 boosted by crude oil selloff

- EIA reports larger-than-expected buildup in crude oil stocks.
- WTI slumps to its lowest level since January.
- US Dollar Index pares early losses, turns flat near 97.20.
The USD/CAD pair extended its weekly decline to its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3360 earlier in the session but reversed its direction in the last hour after the sharp fall in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-related loonie. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.3404.
The weekly report published by the Energy Information Administration today showed that crude oil stockpiles increased by 6.8 million barrels in the week ending May 31 vs experts' estimate for a decline of 0.8 million barrels. Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure following the data and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $50.90, losing 3.85% on the day.
On the other hand, after falling to its lowest level since April 12 at 96.75 amid the disappointing ADP employment data, the US Dollar Index staged a modest rebound supported by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI falling in line with the market expectation. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.07% on the day at 97.19. Nevertheless, markets seem to be looking to capitalize on every opportunity to sell the greenback amid heightened odds of the Fed cutting rates in the second half of the year.
Meanwhile, the only data from Canada revealed that labour productivity in the first quarter rose by 0.3% to meet analysts' estimates but was largely ignored by the participants.
Later in the day, markets will be paying close attention to the Fed's Beige Book.
Technical levels to watch for
The pair could face the initial resistance at 1.3430 (50-DMA) ahead of 1.3500 (psychological level) and 1.3525 (Jun. 3 high). On the downside, supports are located at 1.3400 (psychological level), 1.3360 (daily low) and 1.3320 (200-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.