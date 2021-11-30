- The USD/CAD reached a new weekly high at 1.2836.
- Fed’s Chair Powell: “Time to retire the word Transitory to inflation.”
- Jerome Powell favors a faster bond taper and would talk about speeding up the QE’s reduction on the next meeting.
The USD/CAD pair is rallying during the New York session, trading at 1.2820 at the time of writing. In the overnight session, the CAD had the upper hand against the greenback, amid a recovery in crude oil prices, after an overextended fall on Friday’s of last week that witnessed a drop of 12% in the day. Nevertheless, Moderna’s CEO comments that a drop in current COVID-19 vaccines efficacy spurred a spike from 1.2740 to 1.2790, ultimately gaining follow-through on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during a hearing at the US Senate Committee on Banking and Housing.
Fed’s Chair Powell said that elevated prices are blamed on supply-demand issues, though reinforced that those increases have spread broadly. Furthermore, he noted that “risks” of higher inflation have increased and said it is time to retire the word “Transitory” when talking about inflation.
Powell added that it is “appropriate to consider wrapping up taper in a few months sooner” and said he would talk about speeding up the retirement of the bond purchasing pandemic stimulus in the next FOMC meeting.
When he was asked about the COVID-19 omicron variant, he said that he “will know within a week or 10 days, can only assess the impact on the economy then.”
The US macroeconomic docket so far featured the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (MoM) for September, which rose by 19,1%, more than the 19.3% expected. Meanwhile, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for November increased to 61.8, lower than the 67 estimated.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD 1-hour chart shows the pair has an upward bias, as confirmed by the hourly simple moving averages (SMA’s) with an upslope, residing below the spot price. At press time, the upward move triggered once Fed’s Powell said that it’s time to retire the Transitory word from inflation was capped around the R2 daily pivot point at 1.2822.
In the outcome of extending the rally, the first resistance would be the New York session daily high, reached at 1.2836, followed by the R3 daily pivot at 1.2852, followed by the figure at 1.2900.
On the other hand, the confluence of November 29 around the 1.2800 figure would be the first demand zone. A breach of the latter would expose the R1 daily pivot at 1.2780, followed by the 50-hour SMA at 1.2761.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.282
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1.2754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.257
|Daily SMA50
|1.2533
|Daily SMA100
|1.2569
|Daily SMA200
|1.2472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2793
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2721
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2628
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to 1.1250 on Fed's Powell words on inflation
EUR/USD retreated sharply after nearing 1.1400, as US Federal Reserve chief Powell noted that the risk of higher inflation has increased, blaming it on supply chain issues. He also said that it's appropriate to talk about speeding up tapering in the upcoming meeting. Dollar runs across the FX board.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?