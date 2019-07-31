USD/CAD pulls away from lows as oil loses traction, trades near 1.3140

- Declining OPEC output weighs on crude oil prices.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 98.
- Canadian GDP growth in May beats expectations, attention turns to FOMC.
The USD/CAD pair came under modest bearish pressure during the American trading hours and slumped to its lowest level in more than a week at 1.3106 as the Loonie capitalized on the upbeat growth data from Canada and rising crude oil prices. However, with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate reversing its course in the last hour and turning negative on the day, the commodity-related CAD lost its strength, allowing the USD/CAD pair to turn flan on the day near 1.3140 handle.
Crude oil prices fluctuate on Wednesday
The weekly data published by the Energy Information Administration today showed that crude oil stocks in the US declined by 8.5 million barrels per day in the week ending July to provide the initial boost to crude oil prices, which faded away quickly. Later in the day, the latest Reuters survey revealed that OPEC's oil output slumped to its lowest level since 2011 in July to help the WTI limit its losses. As of writing, the WTI was posting small daily losses at $58.20.
In the meantime, Statistics Canada today reported that the real gross domestic product (GDP) in Canada expanded by 0.2% in May to beat the market expectation of 0.1%.
FOMC set to announce a 25 bps rate cut
Later in the session, the FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and will release its policy statement. Previewing the event, "We expect the FOMC to lower the federal funds target rate (FFTR) by 25bps in July. We also see a growing prospect of a second 25bps rate cut in September (instead of December, our current forecast)," said Standard Chartered analysts.
"We expect the description of the US economic situation in July’s statement to be broadly similar to that in the June statement.”
FOMC Preview: What 12 major banks are expecting from July meeting?
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3143
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.3233
|Daily SMA100
|1.3314
|Daily SMA200
|1.3304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3143
|Previous Weekly High
|1.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3041
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.