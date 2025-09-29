USD/CAD Price Forecast: Treads water above 1.3900 as bullish bias prevails

- USD/CAD may rebound toward the ascending channel’s upper boundary around 1.4000.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index holds above the 50 mark, reinforcing the prevailing bullish bias.
- The primary support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.3876.
USD/CAD trades around 1.3920 during the European hours on Monday, halting its five-winning streak. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests that the pair moves upwards within an ascending channel pattern, suggesting that the bullish bias prevails.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, strengthening the ongoing bullish bias. Additionally, the USD/CAD pair remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is stronger.
On the upside, the USD/CAD pair may target the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4000, followed by the five-month high at 1.4016, which was reached on May 13. A break above this crucial resistance zone would strengthen the bullish bias and support the pair to approach the psychological level of 1.4100.
The USD/CAD pair may find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 1.3876, aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.3870. A break below the channel would weaken the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to test the 50-day EMA at 1.3809.
Further declines below the 50-day EMA would dampen the medium-term price momentum and prompt the pair to navigate the region around the two-month low of 1.3721, which was recorded on August 7.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.17%
|-0.31%
|-0.62%
|-0.13%
|-0.29%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.63%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.31%
|0.15%
|-0.38%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.28%
|0.11%
|JPY
|0.62%
|0.63%
|0.38%
|0.54%
|0.38%
|0.48%
|0.48%
|CAD
|0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|-0.54%
|-0.13%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.29%
|0.12%
|0.03%
|-0.38%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|0.08%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.28%
|-0.48%
|-0.09%
|-0.25%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.48%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
