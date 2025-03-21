USD/CAD Price Forecast: Trades sideways above 1.4300

- USD/CAD oscillates inside Thursday’s trading range around 1.4330.
- The Fed is in no hurry to move to interest rate cuts amid elevated consumer inflation expectations.
- Market experts see the BoC reducing interest rates again in April.
The USD/CAD pair ticks higher to near 1.4330 in European trading hours on Friday but remains inside Thursday’s trading range. The Loonie pair is marginally higher even though the US Dollar (USD) trades strongly, suggesting the Canadian Dollar (CAD) also trades firmly.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.17%
|0.40%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|-0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.02%
|0.23%
|-0.14%
|0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|-0.26%
|-0.23%
|-0.39%
|-0.19%
|-0.41%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|0.39%
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|AUD
|-0.22%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|-0.26%
|NZD
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|0.41%
|0.00%
|0.20%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.07%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.39%
|-0.01%
|0.26%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, moves higher to near 104.10. The Greenback gains as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has expressed that interest rates will not be reduced in the near term.
On Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, as expected, and stuck with their projection of cutting interest rates two times this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that monetary policy adjustments are not ideal in the current scenario, given “unusually elevated” uncertainty due to new economic policies under the leadership of United States (US) President Trump.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar trades higher even though market participants are confident that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut interest rates again. Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) expect the BoC to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.50% in April but cautioned that the decision could be influenced by US "reciprocal tariffs" and the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
USD/CAD holds above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.4226, suggesting that the overall trend is bullish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.
Going forward, an upside move above the March 10 high of 1.4470 will open the door toward the psychological resistance of 1.4500 and the January 30 high of 1.4595.
On the contrary, a breakdown below the February 14 low of 1.4151 by the pair would expose it to the December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by the December 6 low of 1.4020.
USD/CAD daily chart
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured toward 1.0800 amid fresh US Dollar demand
EUR/USD is posting small losses, directed toward 1.0800 in Friday’s European trading. The pair is undermined by a renewed US Dollar buying and investors'' caution ahead of German parliamnet's Upper House vote on the spending plan, Trump and Fed-speak.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.2950 on sustained US Dollar strength
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2950 in the early European session on Friday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid cautious Fed and economic uncertinaties remain a drag on the pair, despite the BoE's hawkish hold decision. The focus shifts to the Fedspeak and US President Trump's Oval address.
Gold snaps winning streak and dips on Friday’s Quadruple Witching
Gold’s price is dipping lower and sees its second day of profit-taking while the weekly performance is still positive. The precious metal trades around $3,030 at the time of writing on Friday after reaching a fresh all-time high at $3,057 the previous day. This downside move should not come as a surprise with Quadruple Witching taking place.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stabilize as SEC Crypto Task Force prepares for First roundtable discussion
Bitcoin price hovers around $84,500 on Friday after recovering nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum and Ripple find support around their key levels, suggesting a recovery on their cards.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.