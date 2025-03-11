USD/CAD Price Forecast: Trades lower amid caution ahead of BoC monetary policy meeting

USD/CAD slides to near 1.4400 amid weakness in the US Dollar.

US President Trump’s tariff agenda has prompted uncertainty over the US economic outlook.

The BoC is expected to cut its borrowing rates by 25 bps to 2.75% on Wednesday.

The USD/CAD pair declines to near 1.4400 in European trading hours on Tuesday after correcting from the four-day high of 1.4470 posted on Monday. The Loonie pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms across the board amid fears that the United States (US) could face economic turbulence in the near term due to President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies.

Donald Trump’s tariff agenda is expected to increase input costs for US business owners, which they will pass on to consumers. Such a scenario would result in a decline in households’ purchasing power, diminishing the overall demand.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 103.35, the lowest level seen in four months.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has been underperforming for over a month as Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Canada but has provided a one-month exemption on goods that come under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

On Wednesday, investors will focus on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy decision. Analysts at Citi expect the BoC to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75% as Trump tariffs have intensified fears of a recession.

USD/CAD holds above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.4200, suggesting that the overall trend is bullish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

Going forward, an upside move above the March 10 high of 1.4470 will open the door toward the psychological resistance of 1.4500 and the January 30 high of 1.4595.

On the contrary, a breakdown below the February 14 low of 1.4151 by the pair would expose it to the December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by the December 6 low of 1.4020.

USD/CAD daily chart