USD/CAD Price Forecast: Trades indecisively around 1.4300 ahead of US/Canada Employment data

USD/CAD wobbles around 1.4300 ahead of the US/Canada labor market data for February.

US President Trump has announced tariff relaxation on a number of imports from Canada and Mexico.

The US Dollar Index posts a fresh four-month low near 103.60.

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.4300 in European trading hours on Friday. The Loonie pair struggles for direction as investors await the employment data for February from both the United States (US) and Canada.

The US NFP report is expected to show that the economy added 160K fresh workers, higher than 143K recorded in January. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 4%.

In the Canadian region, economists see a fresh addition of 20K workers, fewer than 76K in January. The jobless rate is expected to have accelerated to 6.7% from 6.6% in January.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) failed to discover an interim relief despite US President Donald Trump's confirmed tariff exemption on a significant number of products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA). The CAD is almost sideways against the US Dollar (USD) despite the latter has extended its downside. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, tumbles to near 103.60, the lowest level seen in four months.

USD/CAD trades inside Thursday’s trading range around 1.4300 on Friday. The Loonie pair holds above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.4200, suggesting that the overall trend is bullish.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

Going forward, an upside move above the February 9 high of 1.4380 will open the door toward the round-level hurdle of 1.4400 and the psychological resistance of 1.4500.

On the contrary, a breakdown below the February 14 low of 1.4151 by the pair would expose it to the December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by the December 6 low of 1.4020.

USD/CAD daily chart