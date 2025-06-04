USD/CAD Price Forecast: Falls to near 1.3700, eight-week lows

- USD/CAD may test primary support at the eight-week low at 1.3674.
- The 14-day RSI remains above 30, indicating continued bearish bias.
- The primary resistance appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.3764.
The USD/CAD pair is retracing its recent gains registered in the previous session, trading around 1.3710 during the European hours on Wednesday. The daily chart's technical analysis suggested a persistent bearish sentiment, as the pair consolidates within the descending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) consolidates above 30, indicating continued bearish pressure. A break below the 30 mark would indicate an oversold situation and a potential upward correction soon. Additionally, the USD/CAD pair is also remaining below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), pointing to weaker short-term momentum.
The USD/CAD pair may find initial support near the eight-week low at 1.3674, which was recorded on June 2, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.3650. A break below the channel would reinforce the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around 1.3419, the lowest since February 2024.
On the upside, the USD/CAD pair may encounter primary resistance at the nine-day EMA of 1.3764. A break above this level could improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the area around the 50-day EMA at 1.3933, followed by the descending channel’s upper boundary around 1.3960.
A surpassing of the above-mentioned crucial resistance zone could cause the emergence of the bullish bias, driven by the improved medium-term price momentum, and support the pair to approach the eight-week high of 1.4016, which was reached on May 13.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.24%
|-0.17%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.04%
|0.23%
|0.15%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|-0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.01%
|-0.23%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.23%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.15%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.18%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.24%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.17%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
