TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Sticks to 20-day EMA despite war in Middle East

  • USD/CAD wobbles around 1.3670 as upbeat CAD due to rising oil prices has neutralized the positive impact of a firm US Dollar.
  • Oil prices have risen sharply due to the war in the Middle East.
  • The US Dollar strengthens on a risk-off mood, rising dovish Fed expectations.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Sticks to 20-day EMA despite war in Middle East
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.3670 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair consolidates as the strengthening Canadian Dollar (CAD) due to surging oil prices amid war between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran has offset the firm US Dollar (USD).

The Canadian Dollar reacts positively to soaring energy prices, given that Canada is the largest exporter of oil to the US.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar is broadly outperforming its peers as war in the Middle East has increased its safe-haven demand. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its almost six-week high of around 98.75.

On the domestic front, market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to leave interest rates unchanged in the June policy meeting has strengthened after the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI report for February, which showed a sharp increase in the factor-level inflation.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed holding interest rates steady in the June policy meeting has increased to 53.5% from 42.7% seen on Friday.

The data showed on Monday that ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid – which tracks changes in prices paid for inputs such as labor and raw materials – soared to 70.5 against estimates of 59.5 and the previous reading of 59.0.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades flat at around 1.3670 at the press time. The near-term bias is neutral as spot holds close to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is flattening near 1.3670.

Price action since mid-February has been range-bound with a sequence of lower daily highs, while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been inside the 40.00-60.00 range, confirming a lack of directional momentum and keeping the pair confined within a consolidative phase rather than a trending environment.

Initial support emerges at the February 18 low of 1.3632, guarding the recent 1.3558–1.3559 area that underpins the February base and defines the lower edge of the current range. A break below this band would expose the 1.3490 low and signal that sellers are regaining control. On the topside, immediate resistance is at the March 2 high of 1.3720, where a daily close above would be needed to shift the bias back toward the upside and open the way toward the mid-1.37s.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector, taking into account expectations for future production, new orders, inventories, employment and deliveries. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in US. The ISM Prices Paid represents business sentiment regarding future inflation. A high reading is seen as positive for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative.

Read more.

Last release: Mon Mar 02, 2026 15:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 70.5

Consensus: 59.5

Previous: 59

Source: Institute for Supply Management

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD seems fragile below 1.1700 as Middle East war boosts energy prices

EUR/USD seems fragile below 1.1700 as Middle East war boosts energy prices

The EUR/USD pair trades flat at around 1.1680 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday, but broadly seems vulnerable, being close to its five-week low. The major currency pair is under pressure as surging oil prices due to the United States-Israel war with Iran have increased the risks of higher inflation for the Old Continent.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 with bearish pressure intact

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 with bearish pressure intact

GBP/USD edges higher after three days of losses, trading around 1.3400 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold sticks to gains above $5,350 amid sustained safe-haven demand; firmer USD caps gains

Gold sticks to gains above $5,350 amid sustained safe-haven demand; firmer USD caps gains

Gold sticks to its positive bias for the third straight day and trades above the $5,350 level heading into the European session on Tuesday. Concerns about a broader regional conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin demand for the traditional safe-haven bullion.

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar is trading red below $0.16 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a slight recovery the previous day. Weakening derivatives data caps the recovery, while an unfavorable technical outlook projects a deeper correction for the XLM token in the upcoming days.

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

At the end of the day, markets do not trade morality or geopolitics. They trade transmission channels. And the only channel that truly matters in this maelstrom runs through the price of energy and the time value of money.

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers