USD/CAD Price Forecast: Slumps below 1.4200

- USD/CAD tumbles below 1.4200 as the US Dollar takes a hit on escalating US recession fears.
- JP Morgan expects the US economy to contract by 0.3% this year.
- Canadian PM Carney warned that the US recession could have a negative impact on the domestic economy.
The USD/CAD pair fall sharply below the key level of 1.4200 in Tuesday’s European session. The Loonie pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure amid fears that the United States (US) economy could enter a recession due to the imposition of harsh-than-expected tariffs by President Donald Trump.
Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday in addition to a 10% universal baseline levy, whose burden is expected to be borne by US importers. Theoretically, importers will pass on the impact of higher prices to consumers. Such a scenario will be inflationary and slow down the domestic economic growth by diminishing the purchasing power of households.
Fears of potential US economic shocks have led market experts to revise their growth forecasts. Investment banking firm JP Morgan has forecasted that the US economy could end the year with a 0.3% decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades higher against the US Dollar, but its outlook remains uncertain as the probability of the Canadian economy to enter a recession has swelled. Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney said on Monday that President Donald Trump’s tariffs have increased the possibility of a US recession, and that will have a major “negative effect on the Canadian economy”.
USD/CAD recovers strongly after a “fake” breakdown of the 1.4150 support plotted from the February 14 low. The near-term outlook of the Loonie pair is still bearish as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is acting as a major barricade around 1.4300.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds the key level of 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would trigger if the RSI fails to hold the 40.00 level.
The pair would strengthen if it breaks above the April 3 high of 1.4320. Such a scenario would send the major higher to near the April 1 high of 1.4415 and the March 14 high of 1.4447.
On the flip side, a fresh downside would appear if the pair breaks below the December 6 low of 1.4020. The scenario would expose the pair to the psychological support of 1.4000, followed by the November 25 low of 1.3927.
USD/CAD daily chart
a
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further recovery targets 0.6400
AUD/USD soared to three-day highs around 0.6180 on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-year lows near 0.5900 as easing worries over US tariffs helped fuel the recovery.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes the YTD peaks
EUR/USD ended the day with modest loses, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting tops near 1.1100 the figure on the back of the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold remains bid, refocuses on $3,100
Prices of Gold now regain some balance and approach the $3,100 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. FOMC Minutes pointed to further caution from officials.
Bitcoin, crypto prices pump as Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
Tariff rollercoaster continues as China slapped with 104% levies
The reaction in currencies has not been as predictable. The clear winners so far remain the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, no surprises there, while the euro has also emerged as a quasi-safe-haven given its high liquid status.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.