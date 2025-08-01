USD/CAD Price Forecast: Sees upside to near 1.4000 while Carney criticizes Trump’s tariff raise

- USD/CAD refreshes two-month high near 1.3870 as US President trump raises tariffs on Canada to 35%.
- Canadian PM Carney stated that government is disappointed with the US for raising the tariff rate.
- Investors await the US NFP data for July.
The USD/CAD pair posts a fresh two-month high near 1.3870 on Friday. The Loonie pair strengthens as an increase in the tariff rate announced by United States (US) President Donald Trump on imports from Canada has weakened the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
On Thursday, US President Trump unveiled a list, dictating tariff rates for nations that have failed to reach a deal with Washington during the deadline period. Trump imposed 35% additional duty on imports from Canada, which are higher than 25% stated in the mid of July.
In response, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said during the late Asian session that the government is disappointed with the US on the fresh tariff rate, while confirming that negotiations with Washington are still going on.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly as traders have pared Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cut bets for the September policy meeting.
In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
USD/CAD strengthens after a breakout of the Accumulation phase formed in a range between 1.3540 and 1.3800 in past seven weeks, which often leads to a strong bullish trend.
Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3730 suggests that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts inside the 60.00-80.00 range, indicating a strong bullish momentum.
Going forward, an upside move by the pair above the May 21 high of 1.3920 would open the door towards the May 15 high of 1.4000, followed by the April 9 low of 1.4075.
On the contrary, the asset could slide towards the psychological level of 1.3500 and the September 25 low of 1.3420 if it breaks below the June 16 low of 1.3540.
USD/CAD daily chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1400 ahead of Eurozone HICP, US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD remains steady after mild gains registered in the previous session, trading around 1.1420 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds ground ahead of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data due later in the day. Traders will shift their focus toward the United States Nonfarm Payrolls due later in the North American session.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3200 ahead of US NFP data
The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3195 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Pound Sterling edges lower against the Greenback due to rising expectations of the Bank of England rate cut next week. Investors brace for the US July employment data, including Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate, which will be published later on Friday.
Gold price flat lines above one-month low as traders seem reluctant ahead of US NFP report
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest gains amid the Fed’s hawkish tilt. The USD climbs to a fresh multi-month peak and contributes to capping the precious metal. Trade jitters act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD pair as traders now await the US NFP report.
Bears set sight on $112K Bitcoin, $3,500 Ethereum, $2.78 Ripple
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple price action are showing signs of weakness as bears gain control of the momentum. BTC and ETH close below their key support levels, while XRP hovers around a critical level, all hinting at potential downside moves in the near term.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.