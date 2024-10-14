USD/CAD Price Forecast: Rises to near 1.3800, upper boundary of ascending channel

- The USD/CAD pair may test the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 1.3840 level.
- The 14-day RSI indicates an overbought situation, suggesting a potential downward correction could occur soon.
- The potential support appears at the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the 1.3740 level.
USD/CAD continues its winning streak that began October 2, hovering around 1.3790 during the European trading hours on Monday. The daily chart analysis shows that the pair is moving upwards within the ascending channel, suggesting the strengthening of a bullish bias.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 70 level, indicating an overbought situation for the pair and potential downward correction any time soon.
Regarding the upside, the USD/CAD pair could explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 1.3840 level. A break above this level could strengthen the bullish sentiment and support the pair to approach 1.3946, the highest level since October 2022.
On the downside, the USD/CAD may find support at the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the 1.3740 level. A breach below the ascending channel could weaken the bullish sentiment and lead the pair to navigate the area around its nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3680 level.
Further support appears at the “pullback resistance turns into throwback support” around the 1.3620 level, followed by the psychological level of 1.3600.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|0.33%
|0.30%
|0.37%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.17%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.43%
|0.29%
|0.31%
|JPY
|-0.22%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|0.10%
|0.17%
|0.22%
|0.09%
|AUD
|-0.33%
|-0.24%
|-0.43%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.10%
|-0.29%
|-0.14%
|-0.22%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|CHF
|-0.37%
|-0.17%
|-0.31%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
