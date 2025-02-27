USD/CAD Price Forecast: Rises above 1.4350 amid strengthening bullish bias

- USD/CAD may rise toward the “pullback resistance” near the key psychological level of 1.4450.
- The bullish outlook stays intact, supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index holding above 50.
- The nine-day Exponential Moving Average at 1.4286 could serve as the primary support level.
The USD/CAD pair continues its winning streak for the fifth successive day, trading around 1.4360 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Technical analysis on the daily chart indicates that the pair rises above nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), suggesting a strengthening short-term price momentum.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, indicating a prevailing bullish outlook.
The USD/CAD pair could explore the region around the “pullback resistance” at a psychological level of 1.4450. A decisive break above this level would open the doors for the pair to approach the 1.4793, the highest since March 2003, reached on February 3.
On the downside, the initial support appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.4286, aligned with the 14-day EMA at 1.4284. A break below these levels could weaken the short-term price momentum and put pressure on the pair to test a two-month low at 1.4151, which was recorded on February 14.
A successful break below the two-month low could lead the USD/CAD pair to navigate the region around the three-month low of 1.3927, last reached on November 25.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.20%
|0.16%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.19%
|0.30%
|0.29%
|EUR
|-0.20%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|AUD
|-0.19%
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|-0.29%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|-0.17%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
